Border Patrol Agent Hospitalized After Rock Attack

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was hospitalized Saturday night after being struck by a doge ball-sized rock from the Mexican side of the border.

The agent was knocked off his ATV as he patrolled near San Ysidro. The ATV flipped and landed on top of him. He was able to push the vehicle off and waited for back-up to extract him from the barrage of rocks.

Responding agents deployed non-impact crowd dispersal munitions to move the rock throwers who the Border Patrol believe were attempting to enter the United States. Mexican law enforcement authorities also helped scatter the crowd.

The agent was held overnight at the hospital for severe but non-life-threatening chest injuries.

He was released Sunday morning and is on administrative leave pending recovery from his injuries.

“This is an all too common occurrence,” said Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott. “In Fiscal Year 2017, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents were assaulted 83 times in the performance of their duties. 52 times in Fiscal Year 2016. The safety and well-being of our agents remains our top priority, and we will work diligently with our law enforcement partners to bring the assailant to justice.”

In the last 24 hours, border patrol agents have made more than 100 arrests.