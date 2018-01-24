Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Device Near San Elijo Lagoon - NBC 7 San Diego
Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Device Near San Elijo Lagoon

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 11:26 AM PST on Jan 24, 2018 | Updated at 12:15 PM PST on Jan 24, 2018

    NBC 7 chopper video of bomb squad officials investigating a possible suspicious device found Wednesday near the San Elijo Lagoon in Cardiff. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

    Bomb squad officials were called to the San Elijo Lagoon in Cardiff Wednesday to investigate reports of a suspicious device discovered by a construction crew near the water.

    The investigation began around 10:30 a.m. in a muddy, off-road area near 2700 Manchester Avenue. Officials said a construction crew had found what they thought could be a possible explosive device.

    Officials canvassed the area on foot and by vehicle, while another crew searched the water by boat.

    By 11:50 a.m., officials appeared to be wrapping up their investigation.

    No injuries were reported. No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

