California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a big rig rollover on the Balboa Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 805.

The big rig was carrying what appears to be wood, turned onto its side just before noon.

CHP officers expected the lane closure on northbound I-805 to last several hours as the debris is cleared and the truck is removed.

No other information was available.

