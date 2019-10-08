Man Assaulted with Baseball Bat Outside North County Gym

Police are searching for a man who allegedly hit another man over the head with a baseball bat outside of a North County fitness center on Tuesday.

The two men had an argument inside of the gym on the 300 block of West El Norte Parkway that continued outside, according to the Escondido Police Department. At one point the suspect retrieved a baseball bat from his car and struck the victim in the head with it at least once.

The suspect then got in a black sedan and drove away, EPD said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Police said a witness recorded the altercation.

No other information was available.

