Teenage Driver Plows Into Fence, Flips Car in Barrio Logan - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
President Trump to Visit California
logo_sd_2x

Teenage Driver Plows Into Fence, Flips Car in Barrio Logan

The 19-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision Wednesday night

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change

    A young woman is in grave condition after ramming her car into a rod iron fence in Barrio Logan, causing the vehicle to flip over.

    The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the 19-year-old was traveling southbound on Harbor Drive at South 32nd Street at around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday when, for unknown reasons, she unsafely maneuvered her Toyota Corolla to the right and plowed into a fence. The car rolled over before coming to a halt.

    Police said the driver, who was alone in her car, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening internal injuries. Her name was not released.

    The crash is under investigation but police said the teenager was not driving under the influence. No one else was hurt.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices