The San Diego Center for Children's facility in Linda Vista. Five children walked away from the group home on Feb. 6, 2018.

San Diego police launched a search Tuesday for several children who reportedly walked away from a children’s group home in Linda Vista.

At around 9:35 a.m., the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) began canvassing the area along Armstrong Street by ground and helicopter.

Police said five children between the ages of 10 and 12 had walked out of the San Diego Center for Children, a nonprofit that serves more than 1,000 children and families daily at several locations across the county.

The facility is known for its focus on children’s behavioral health care, per the San Diego Center for Children's website.

No further details were immediately released. The center is expected to release a statement about the incident soon.

