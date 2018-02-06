Police Launch Search for Kids Missing From Linda Vista Group Home - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Successful Launch for SpaceX
OLY-SD

Police Launch Search for Kids Missing From Linda Vista Group Home

The children walked away from the San Diego Center for Children on Armstrong Street at around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Launch Search for Kids Missing From Linda Vista Group Home
    NBC 7 San Diego
    The San Diego Center for Children's facility in Linda Vista. Five children walked away from the group home on Feb. 6, 2018.

    San Diego police launched a search Tuesday for several children who reportedly walked away from a children’s group home in Linda Vista.

    At around 9:35 a.m., the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) began canvassing the area along Armstrong Street by ground and helicopter.

    Police said five children between the ages of 10 and 12 had walked out of the San Diego Center for Children, a nonprofit that serves more than 1,000 children and families daily at several locations across the county.

    The facility is known for its focus on children’s behavioral health care, per the San Diego Center for Children's website.

    No further details were immediately released. The center is expected to release a statement about the incident soon.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices