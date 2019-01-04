A convicted sexually violent predator known as the “Bolder Than Most Rapist” will not be released into a community in southeastern San Diego County – at least for now – a judge ruled Friday.

In October 2018, Alvin Quarles, who was convicted of sexually assaulting four women at knifepoint in 1989, was deemed fit to be released into the community under a conditional release program.

A court hearing was scheduled for Quarles Friday to discuss whether he would be allowed to live in Jacumba Hot Springs, a small, rural community in San Diego County’s Mountain Empire area.

The plan was to release Quarles to a home located at 43050 Desert Rose Ranch Rd. but the potential placement of Quarles into the community drew protest from local residents and survivors of sexual assault, including Quarles’ victims.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office strongly recommended the judge rethink the decision to release Quarles into the public because he had not completed a mental health program for sexually violent predators.

Since the decision in October, Quarles underwent a new mental health evaluation. Deputy District Attorney Jessica Coto said, given those results in the sealed report, the DA’s office has a solid case to keep Quarles off the streets.

“The DA’s office does believe that the info in that report provides strong evidence for the court to reconsider his ruling to release Mr. Quarles,” Coto added.

A judge decided Quarles will, for now, remain in custody of a mental hospital. Eventually, another hearing will be held to determine whether or not the convicted rapist will be released into the community.

Jacumba Hot Springs is part of the district overseen by San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob. Jacob was able to speak to the judge in Quarles’ case and called Friday’s hearing a win.

"I applaud the efforts of the DA in being very solid and very firm in asking for reconsideration of the judge’s prior decision,” Jacob said. “That’s the right thing to do – keep this guy locked up, locked up for good; that’s what I hope."

Coto said the final decision on what happens with Quarles will be a long process. Court will reconvene next week to figure out how future hearings on this case will be handled.

The DA’s office said in October that Quarles has been diagnosed with Sexual Sadism Disorder, Voyeuristic Disorder, and Antisocial Personality Disorder.

Quarles has served a little more than half of his 50-year sentence. In 2013, Quarles was slated for parole but was soon committed to state mental facility after the DA's office fought to keep him in custody.