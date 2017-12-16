After Long Dry Spell, San Diego Gets Some Drizzle

After a long dry spell creating dangerous fire weather conditions across Southern California, parts of San Diego County finally experienced some light rain Saturday.

The light drizzle came just after 8 a.m. in areas like Kearny Mesa and Chula Vista. On NBC 7 News Today, NBC 7’s Liberty Zabala said the First Alert weather forecast showed a 20 percent chance of rain.

The mid-December drizzle, however light, is a welcome sight in a county that’s been dry for far too long and coming off the Lilac Fire, which ripped through Bonsall in San Diego’s North County last week, destroying 157 structures and damaging 64 others.

As of Saturday morning, progress on the Lilac Fire reached a milestone, with Cal Fire reporting it was 100 percent contained.

But the fire weather in San Diego County is not over just yet.

The National Weather Service said a fire weather watch will be in effect for the county from Sunday morning through Sunday evening, bringing with it strong, gusty winds and low humidity. A red flag warning will also be in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

This means any fire that may develop amid these conditions will spread quickly and will be difficult to contain.

Get the latest weather updates from NBC 7 here.