Abortion Rights Advocates Plan San Diego Rallies Against New Laws

MONTGOMERY, AL - MAY 19: Protestors participate in a rally against one of the nation's most restrictive bans on abortions on May 19, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. Demonstrators gathered to protest HB 314, a bill passed by the Alabama Legislature last week making almost all abortion procedures illegal. (Photo by Julie Bennett/Getty Images)

Abortion rights advocates across the nation, including in San Diego, are calling for a day of action against a new wave of restrictive abortion legislation across the country.

The "Stop the Bans" rally were being held at four locations in San Diego County as Louisiana inches closer to becoming the sixth state to pass laws meant to challenge the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Marchers plan to gather at noon at San Diego's Waterfront Park, in Spring Valley and Escondido. A fourth rally, hosted by Poway Huddle, was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Poway.

The San Diego rally was organized in part by Indivisible San Diego, Women's March San Diego, Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Abortion opponents are emboldened by new conservative justices on the Supreme Court. The opponents have pushed new restrictions in several states this year in the hopes that a case will prompt the court to re-evaluate and maybe overturn Roe v. Wade.

Louisiana's law, awaiting one final vote in the state House, would prohibit abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, similar to laws passed in Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia and Ohio.

Alabama has gone even further, enacting a law that makes performing abortions a felony at any stage of pregnancy with almost no exceptions.

The measures have energized abortion rights activists, who marched on the Alabama Capitol on Sunday in protest of the newly approved abortion ban.

None of the laws has actually taken effect, and all are expected to be blocked by the courts as the legal challenges play out with an ultimate eye on the Supreme Court, NBC News reported.