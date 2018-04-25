8 Cars Damaged in Fire at Oceanside Body Shop

At least eight cars were damaged in a fire that sparked at a body shop in Oceanside Wednesday evening.

The fire started for unknown reasons in the shop's storage lot near Washington Avenue and Tremont Street just before 7 p.m. and burned for about 10 minutes before firefighters put it out.

The Oceanside Fire Department (OFD) said at least eight cars were damaged but did no specify how badly.

A witness to the fire told NBC 7 that the fire may have started with a box truck in the lot and spread to other vehicles.

OFD said it will return to the scene Thursday to investigate the cause.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, according to OFD.