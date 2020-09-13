75-Year-Old Missing Woman Last Seen in Vista, Officials Seek Help Locating Her

Authorities in Vista are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 75-year-old woman.

Janet Osborn was last seen Sunday afternoon in the area of 1800 Devon Pl. in Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. She disappeared shortly after and hasn’t been seen since.

Osborn was last wearing a long green dress, black knee-high socks and had a water bottle. She is described as standing at 5-feet-3-inches tall.

Anyone who has seen the missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact SDSO at (858) 565-5200.