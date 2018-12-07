An estimated $70 million worth of cocaine seized by the United States Coast Guard in international waters was offloaded at the U.S. Navy pier in San Diego Friday.

The 5,100 pounds of drugs were seized during a 49-day counterdrug mission in eastern Pacific waters in partnership with the Royal Canadian Navy aboard Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS).

Crew members with both agencies patrolled international waters off the coast of central and South America for a month-and-a-half into intercept drug smuggling operations.

During their patrols, the crews stopped two go-fast boats, with 3,500 pounds of cocaine seized in one and 1,600 pounds were seized in the other.

U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Linda Fagan praised the international effort and said their Canadian partners have been "critical" to the operation.

"It takes a network to defeat a network," she said.

The drugs will be turned over the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency who will investigate the product and destroy it.