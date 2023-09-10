70-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Redwood Village

A 70-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday evening after being struck by a dark-colored sedan while crossing a street in the Redwood Village area of San Diego, police said.
The man was westbound on College Avenue at 7:43 p.m. and was crossing Streamview Drive in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a dark sedan making a left turn from westbound Streamview onto southbound College Avenue, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. The driver fled the scene.
More San Diego news:
"The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with a brain bleed, fractured left wrist and a fractured left thumb," Heims said.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Copyright CNS - City News Service