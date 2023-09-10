70-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Redwood Village

A 70-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday evening after being struck by a dark-colored sedan while crossing a street in the Redwood Village area of San Diego, police said.

The man was westbound on College Avenue at 7:43 p.m. and was crossing Streamview Drive in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a dark sedan making a left turn from westbound Streamview onto southbound College Avenue, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. The driver fled the scene.

"The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with a brain bleed, fractured left wrist and a fractured left thumb," Heims said.