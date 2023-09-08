What to know: Major I-5 freeway closure to divert motorists in downtown San Diego this weekend

A major stretch of southbound Interstate 5 will close Friday evening and remain blocked through the weekend to make way for a bridge repair project, prompting warnings for motorists to avoid the area and for people traveling to the airport to plan ahead and leave early.

The southbound freeway will be closed at Interstate 8 through the downtown and Balboa Park areas beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday so Caltrans crews can repair the bridge deck over State Route 163.

Southbound motorists will be diverted onto the eastbound 8 Freeway, then south on either SR163 or the 805 Freeway, depending on the driver's destination.

At least one lane of southbound I-5 will remain accessible from on-ramps south of I-8 for limited local and airport traffic, according to Caltrans San Diego.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

🚨Attention Motorists: SB I-5 will close at I-8 from Friday, Sept. 8 at 9pm to Monday, Sept. 11 at 5am. SB I-5 motorists are advised to take SB I-805 before they are redirected EB on I-8 to avoid traffic delays through downtown. NB I-5 will remain open. pic.twitter.com/hP5nzxWUZZ — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 31, 2023

Drivers headed to San Diego International Airport were advised to take SR163 south and follow signs to the airport.

The airport authority advised travelers to allow more than two hours before their flight departs to account for potential traffic congestion and delays and to take the airport's free all-electric shuttle from the Old Town Transit Center or use the MTS 992 bus from the Santa Fe Transit Station.

⚠️🚧 Southbound traffic on the I-5 will be rerouted to I-8 East for Caltrans road work. The closure will last from 9 p.m. Friday, 9/8, through 5 a.m. Monday, 9/11.



Drivers detoured to I-8 East should take the SR-163 South and follow signs to the airport. https://t.co/P1TSMSPg8W pic.twitter.com/U91fPX4fNI — San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) September 7, 2023

Caltrans workers will also use the freeway closure as an opportunity to clean, maintain and inspect hard-to-reach areas, the agency said.

Caltrans will be performing a similar closure on the northbound side of I-5 at the end of the month. The northbound I-5 closure will begin at state Route 15 at 9 p.m. Sept. 29 and end at 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1. Two lanes of traffic will be detoured to SR-15 and remaining northbound I-5 traffic will be directed to eastbound state Route 94.

Messaging signs will be in place to encourage alternate travel and advise of closures.

"This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come," Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda said. "During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I-805 and SR-15."