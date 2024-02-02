70-foot tree falls on home, truck in North Park; No injuries reported

A 70-foot tree fell on a house and a truck in North Park early Friday not injuring anyone, according to authorities.

The tree came down around 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of Kew Terrace in North Park. NBC 7 was at the scene and spoke to residents who said a large branch landed in a 9-year-old's bedroom. No injuries were reported.

Affected neighbors tell NBC 7 that they have asked the city for the last 8 years to cut the tree since they say it's on city property.

City work crews are on site cutting the tree and using a crane to lift it off the home.

The American Red Cross has been asked to help aid the six displaced residents.