68-Year-Old Man Hit by Car in Rolando: SDPD

A 68-year-old man broke a couple of bones Wednesday morning after he was hit by a car in Rolando, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Some time before 7 a.m., a 28-year-old man driving a 2016 Mazda3 was traveling near the 6800 block of El Cajon Boulevard when a pedestrian stepped off the street’s median center. The pedestrian, who was only identified as a 68-year-old man, was then struck by the vehicle.

The driver who struck the man called police to report the crash and authorities said no foul play was suspected.

While investigators assessed the scene, all westbound lanes of El Cajon Boulevard were closed from 67th to 69th street. The lanes have since been reopened.

The pedestrian suffered a broken pelvis and arm and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact SDPD’s Mid City Division at (619) 516-3000. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.