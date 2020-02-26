6 SDSU Students Diagnosed with Mumps: HHSA

Six students at San Diego State University have been diagnosed with confirmed or probable mumps in the last week, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) confirmed Wednesday.

All six students live off campus at the BLVD 63 apartment complex on El Cajon Boulevard near 63rd Street, according to the HHSA.

“These six mumps cases represent a small outbreak of this highly contagious viral disease,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The best way to prevent mumps is by getting the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR vaccine.”

The HHSA will conduct free vaccinations at BLVD 63 from 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 28. Residents and SDSU students can get their vaccines on a first come, first served basis, the county said.

SDSU's medical director sent an email to students Saturday saying the school was notified of two students with probable mumps cases.

Students can contact the SDSU Student Health Services at (619) 594-4325 or the Nurse Advice Line at (858) 225-3105, which is available after 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, on weekends and when the school is closed.

Within 48 hours, most people diagnosed with mumps experience the swelling of their salivary glands, leading to puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw.

Mumps can be prevented with the MMR vaccine, which also protects against measles and rubella, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Two doses of the vaccine are recommended -- one at 12 to 15 months of age and another at 4 to 6 years of age.

The CDC said the U.S. mumps vaccination program began in 1967 and, since then, there has been a 99 percent decrease in mumps cases in the United States with periodic outbreaks on colleges or other places where people are in close contact.