55 Abandoned Pets Rescued From ‘Deplorable' Conditions in Golden Hill: San Diego Humane Society

More than four dozen animals were rescued by the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) from deplorable conditions after their owner abandoned them following an eviction.

Fifty-five animals that included 16 quails, 30 quail chicks, eight kittens and one cat were rescued from a home in Golden Hill after their owner was evicted and left them behind. SDHS said the animals were left without food or water.

It’s unclear how long the animals were left alone, but the Humane Society stepped in on Wednesday to take in the animals. They have since been placed in the Humane Society’s San Diego campus for care.

“We are always here to help pet owners who become overwhelmed by a situation with their animals, and can provide support before things get out of control,” a spokesperson for SDHS said in a statement.

While the animals receive the care they need, the Humane Law Enforcement unit is investigating the case. SDHS did not say when the animals would be eligible for adoption.

Anyone who needs help or resources from SDHS can visit its website or contact them at (619) 299-7012.