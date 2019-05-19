To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.
This week we highlight the upcoming San Diego County Fair with 5 stories about what's new this year, ticket discounts and the food, glorious food!
1. What's New at the 2019 San Diego County Fair
The 2019 San Diego County Fair runs for 27 days, May 31 through July 4. This year’s theme is “Oz-some,” inspired by the magical world in L. Frank Baum’s classic tale, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” We take a look at what's new on the fairgrounds this year. Read the story here.
2. Need a Job? You Can Get One With the County Fair!
From staffing the rides and keeping the fairgrounds tidy, to manning the food booths and the concerts, it takes a village to put on the 27-day run of the San Diego County Fair, and this year’s village will be made up of about 2,500 temporary employees. We ask about the opportunities. Here's what we found.
3. Deals and Discounts on Tickets to the 2019 San Diego County Fair
Fair admission costs $20 for adults, 13 to 61; $14 for seniors 62 and over as well as kids 6 to 12; children 5 and younger are free. There are a few different ways you can stretch your dollar at the fair, which runs until July 4 excluding Mondays and Tuesdays. Find out more in our ticket and pass overview.
4. 'Oz-some' Fried, Flavorful Food Awaits
Fried, flavorful food is a huge part of the San Diego County Fair. This year, the eats are as “Oz-some” as ever. Visitors will find more than 100 food booths and some sit-down eateries behind those fair gates – just follow your taste buds. See what's waiting for you here.
5. Music to Our Ears: 2019 San Diego County Fair Concert Series
The 2019 summer concert series lineup features Smokey Robinson, Lindsey Stirling, Air Supply, Toby Keith, Trace Adkins, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Los Tigres del Norte, the Wailers, Blood Sweat & Tears and many others.
