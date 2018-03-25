5 Oceanside Lifeguards Receive Medal of Valor for Rescue

On Thursday, five Oceanside Lifeguards received the Medal of Valor for their efforts in an Oct. 7 rescue.

The annual Law and Order Awards Dinner was hosted by the American Legion Oceanside Post 146 at the Oceanside Elks Lodge.

Last October, a personal watercraft capsized on the Del Mar Jetty due to a wave, and the operator was allegedly stranded. The watercraft was upside-down and on the rocks, but there was no sign of the operator.

More personnel was called to verify there was no victim. When the second unit arrived, within minutes they found the operator buried in the rocks. They began lifesaving efforts while in the impact zone of the surf.

More personnel from the Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Police Department helped free the man and took him to a waiting lifeguard boat. He was taken to the hospital where he was later released.

