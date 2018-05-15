The man accused of running down a good Samaritan in Ocean Beach while he was helping someone in a stalled car made his first court appearance Tuesday.



Jaron Hillyer, 27, is accused of hitting 26-year-old Julio Vasquez on the shoulder of Sunset Cliff Boulevard on April 9 and fleeing the scene.

Hillyer's attorney said in court that his client is sorry and is thinking of Vazquez, but Vasquez said it's too little, too late.

Vasquez was left in the roadway with a broken hip, broken leg and a punctured ling that is still giving him breathing problems that will keep him out of work for several months.

"I don't know, the car had the lights off or something, I don't remember anything. I don't remember anything - just the engine revving," Vaquez said.



Officers identified the suspect car as a green 1998 or 1999 Subaru Outback Legacy wagon soon after the accident. A resident then saw a car matching the description on Orchard Avenue in San Diego and called police, just one day after SDPD released the description.

SDPD said the car was located less than two miles from the hit-and-run.



"The vehicle was never hidden. The vehicle was in front of the residence where [Hillyer] was staying at the time. He was not arrested. He was contacted by the detective and there were arrangements made for him to present himself and he did do so," Hilyer's defense attorney said.

Hillyer faces one count of felony hit and run.

Police said he was driving with a suspended license and didn't have valid insurance.

Vasquez said last week that he's been focused on his health since the accident so that he can get back to work and provide for his wife and two children.

In addition to breathing complications, his right leg is held together by screws and rods.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help ease the financial burned on Vasquez' family while he's out of work.