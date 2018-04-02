A woman was found in the 2800 block of Prospect Street Monday afternoon.

National City police are investigating the shooting of a woman in the 2800 block of Prospect Street Monday.

The woman was found by police with a gunshot wound just after 4 p.m. She was taken to Scripps Mercy Hosptial in unknown condition.

Police and Sheriff's deputies at the scene are trying to communicate with a person inside a home in National City near where the woman was shot, and neighbors are being told to shelter in place.

It is not clear if that person is a suspect.

No other information was available.

