National City police are investigating the shooting of a woman in the 2800 block of Prospect Street Monday.
The woman was found by police with a gunshot wound just after 4 p.m. She was taken to Scripps Mercy Hosptial in unknown condition.
Police and Sheriff's deputies at the scene are trying to communicate with a person inside a home in National City near where the woman was shot, and neighbors are being told to shelter in place.
It is not clear if that person is a suspect.
No other information was available.
