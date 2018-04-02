Officers Try to Make Contact With Man Inside Home After Woman Shot in National City - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Officers Try to Make Contact With Man Inside Home After Woman Shot in National City

Neighbors are being told to shelter in place

By Brie Stimson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    National City Police Investigate Shooting

     A woman was found in the 2800 block of Prospect Street Monday afternoon. 

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    National City police are investigating the shooting of a woman in the 2800 block of Prospect Street Monday.

    The woman was found by police with a gunshot wound just after 4 p.m. She was taken to Scripps Mercy Hosptial in unknown condition. 

    Police and Sheriff's deputies at the scene are trying to communicate with a person inside a home in National City near where the woman was shot, and neighbors are being told to shelter in place. 

    It is not clear if that person is a suspect. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices