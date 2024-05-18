Lithium-ion fire at Otay Mesa storage complex flares up, prompting evacuations

A flare-up at a lithium-ion energy storage facility in Otay Mesa has prompted fire authorities to re-issue evacuation orders.

The fire first erupted at the Gateway Energy Storage in the 600 block of Camino De La Fuente late Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. It took crews roughly 24 hours to get the blaze under control and evacuation orders were lifted. But by Friday, the fire had re-ignited and evacuation orders were once again put in place.

Cal Fire said the evacuation orders were issued as people in the area could be affected due to potential poisonous vapors and potential explosions. A shelter-in-place order was, at one point, issued for nearby Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

By Saturday morning, the fire had spread into other parts of the building and burned a portion of the roof but had not affected any other buildings, according to CalFire. The lithium-ion batteries at the warehouse "continue to experience thermal runaway," according to a report released Saturday morning.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Due to the hazardous fumes filling the energy-storage complex, firefighters used streams of water from powerful hoses to subdue the blaze from outside, supplementing an internal sprinkler system at the business, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Cornette said.