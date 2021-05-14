marijuana

$3.3 Million Worth of Marijuana Seized at Illegal Farm in Ramona

Five men were detained and were expected to face felony charges

By City News Service

Five men were detained and an estimated $3.3 million worth of marijuana was seized at an illegal growing operation in Ramona, authorities reported Friday.

A search warrant was served at the property in the 1800 block of Orange Avenue at about 7 a.m. Thursday, said San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. Mark Knierim.

During the search, detectives seized 4,409 live marijuana plants worth an estimated $3.3 million, Knierim said.

Five men were detained and were expected to face felony charges. No details about those men were immediately available.

Investigators believe the marijuana from the illegal grow site was meant for distribution to unlicensed marijuana stores throughout Southern California, the sergeant said.

