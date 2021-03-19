marijuana

Large Illegal Marijuana Grow Shut Down in Warner Springs

SDSO Narcotics detectives raided the facility, located off a remote road off state Route 79 north of Warner Springs and east of Palomar Mountain, at about 8 a.m.

marijuana plants
SDSO

More than 1,000 cannabis plants were found Thursday inside what detectives say was an illegal marijuana grow facility in Warner Springs.

On top of the 1,191 plants seized from the illegal operation, more than $1 million-dollars worth of processed marijuana was also found, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Mark Knierim said.

A marijuana grow facility was raided in Warner Springs.

Two men, ages 48 and 63, who were at the scene when detectives arrived were arrested. Their identities were not disclosed but Knierim said they face felony charged to be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Detectives believed the seized marijuana was used to facilitate supply to illegal dispensaries across Southern California. The raid on the Warner Springs location was part of a larger investigation into illegal marijuana operations in San Diego County.

Marijuana processed
SDSO
Bundles of processed marijuana found at a facility that was raided in Warner Springs.
marijuana plants
SDSO
About 1,190 marijuana plants were found inside the facility.

