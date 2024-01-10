San Diego

26 million pounds of dirt poured into Snapdragon Stadium for Monster Jam, Supercross

The Monster Jam and Supercross return to the Snapdragon Stadium

By Renee Schmiedeberg

FELD Entertainment

The loudest, dirtiest and most monstrously massive trucks are rolling back into San Diego for two weekends in January as the Monster Jam and Monster Energy Supercross rumbles into Snapdragon Stadium.

Spectators can expect high-powered motorsports, high-flying destruction and unbelievable stunts. Monster Energy Supercross will bring a unique layout for "big air" and breathtaking stunts.

Well-known drivers who may enter the fray are Grave Digger (Tyler Menninga), Megalodon (Cory Rummell), El Toro Loco (Mark List), Zombie (Bari Musawwir), Son-uva Digger (Ryan Anderson), Monster Mutt (Chris Koehler), Avenger (Jim Koehler) and more. More drivers may be announced and current competitors may change before the event.

When is Monster Jam and Supercross?

Monster Jam (excluding VIP experiences):

  • Sat. Jan. 13 - 7 p.m.
  • Sun. Jan. 14- 3 p.m.

Purchase tickets for Monster Jam here.

Monster Energy Supercross:

  • Sat. Jan. 20- 5 p.m.

Purchase tickets for Monster Energy Supercross here.

Snapdragon Stadium is located at 2102 Stadium Way.

