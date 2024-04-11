2024 NFL Mock Draft: lots of trades and a few surprises

We are two weeks away from the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. This is the time when speculation runs rampant, hyperbole outweighs common sense, and everyone on the internet thinks they know more than everyone working in National Football League front offices (myself included).

So, here’s a 1st round mock draft with a whole bunch of bombshells because this should be utter chaos for us to all enjoy.

1) Bears – Caleb Williams, QB, USC

This is as much of a no-brainer as you’re going to find. Chicago told everyone what they were doing when they sent Justin Fields to Pittsburgh. Williams has talent coming out his ears and makes the Bears instant playoff contenders in the NFC.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

2) Commanders – Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

This pick is going to come down to Daniels or Drake Maye. The deciding factor is probably Kliff Kingsbury. Washington’s new offensive coordinator took Kyler Murray to the playoffs in Arizona. He obviously works well with a mobile QB so, although Maye’s arm strength is superior, Daniels has a much deeper tool box.

3) TRADE = Vikings – Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Let the fun begin! The Patriots are in dire need of a quarterback. The problem is they’re also in dire need of wide receivers, offensive linemen … pretty much everything. There are a lot of holes to fill here. Conversely, the Vikings are probably a QB away from being legitimate NFC championship contenders. So, Minnesota sends 2024 first round picks (11th and 23rd overall), a 2024 fourth round pick (108th), and a first round pick in 2025 to the Pats for the 3rd overall pick and a 6th rounder (180th). The Vikings then take Maye, who goes to a dream situation with a ton of weapons and a head coach in former Aztec Kevin O’Connell who will turn the Tarheel into a perennial Pro Bowler.

4) Cardinals – Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

There will be temptation to trade this pick but if Kyler Murray is going to work the Cardinals need wideouts. This is a very good draft for pass catchers but Harrison is going to be an All-Pro. When you have a chance to take a prospect like this at a position of need you’re crazy to let him get away.

5) TRADE = Giants – J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

I will start this by saying I do not comprehend the McCarthy thing. All I need to know about him is Michigan did not let him throw one time in the 2nd half against Penn State. That tells me Jim Harbaugh was scared of him losing the game for them. I don’t see the guy as a legitimate NFL starter by any stretch of the imagination. BUT, for some reason draft pundits love McCarthy and here’s where the Giants complete dysfunction as an organization comes into play. They gave Daniel Jones a truly terrible contract extension and the pressure is on to change QBs in New York, so here’s where new Chargers GM Joe Horitz can help the G-Men push the panic button. He’ll get on the phone with Giants GM Joe Schoen and say he’s getting offers from other clubs. That will prompt NY to move up one spot so nobody else bypasses them, sending this year’s 6th overall pick along with their 2nd (47th) and 4th (107th) picks this year to take the Wolverines passer. He sits for a year to work with Brian Daboll and wait for the dead cap hit on Jones to drop in 2025.

6) Chargers – Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Quentin Johnston is driving the bus to Bustville. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are gone. The Bolts have a ton of needs but getting Herbert an elite target is right at the top of the list. Nabers is fast, strong, and above all productive. He’s a plug-and-play starter on the outside.

7) Titans – Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Tennessee’s offensive line is awful. The last four Irish offensive linemen taken in the 1st round have been Mike McGlinchey, Quenton Nelson, Ronnie Stanley, and Zack Martin. If talent evaluators think a Notre Dame o-lineman has a 1st round grade it’s as pretty good bet he can play. This one should be fairly obvious.

8) Falcons – Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Atlanta’s pass rush was dismal in 2023. They need to find ways to get to the quarterback. Turner’s athleticism is obscene but it hasn’t always translated to production. This pick is more based on ceiling than adding a polished QB hunter.

9) Bears – Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Chicago only has four picks in this year’s draft so they should entertain offers to move down here. But, the Bears are in dire need of pass rushers and getting arguably the most polished one in this year’s class is not a terrible idea. Verse plays with incredible effort but some people say he’s undersized. Those people said the same thing about Dwight Freeney, who played with a ridiculous motor and turned out to be alright.

10) Jets – Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

New York got a nice jump on rebuilding their offensive line through free agency so they have the luxury of getting Aaron Rodgers the best tight end he’ll play with in his entire career. Bowers is a matchup nightmare who’s primed to become the next great NFL tight end.

11) TRADE = Bengals – Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Tee Higgins was franchise tagged and requested a trade. Even if he plays out this year, Cincy is going to have to pay Ja’Marr Chase soon so having another top-flight receiver on a rookie contract makes all the sense in the world. Odunze was wildly productive at Washington and does pretty much everything well. The Patriots (again, in need of all kinds of picks after Bill Belichick’s terrible decisions the last few years) move back one more time, getting Cincy’s 2024 1st round (18th overall) and 3rd round (80th) pick along with 2nd and 4th round selections in 2025.

12) Broncos – Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Denver has one Auburn QB in Jarrett Stidham. They add another former Tiger in Nix, who blossomed into the 5-star talent he was in high school after transferring to Oregon. I know a lot of people have put Nix in Denver because of the obvious physical Drew Brees comparisons. But, what’s really important here is Nix started more games than any QB in major college football history. He has the experience to quickly pick up and thrive in Sean Payton’s offense.

13) Raiders – Cooper Dejean, DB, Iowa

Vegas needs help on the o-line but this is a deep tackle class to they can address that later. They also need secondary help and having a defensive head coach with their pick of whichever back-end defender they want is too enticing to pass up. Dejean is versatile enough to play corner or safety, and he even returns kicks, which is going to be a big deal with the NFL’s recent rule changes. Plus, I just wanted to write DB Cooper at some point in this process.

14) Saints – Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OL, Penn State

New Orleans is in dire need of help up front. Fashanu is ridiculously talented, but a little raw because he’s only 21 years old. A year or two to keep growing and he should be a shutdown tackle for a decade.

15) Colts – Quinyon Mitchell, DB, Toledo

It feels like Indy has been looking for corners for years now. They have a really good one in Kenny Moore II but he needs s complement on the other side. Mitchell might have the best pure cover skills in this year’s class.

16) Seahawks – Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

New head coach Mike Macdonald just turned Justin Madubuike into one of the best interior defensive linemen in the game. He’ll look to do the same with Murphy, who already has an advanced array of tools to get through gaps as both a pass rusher and a run stopper.

17) Jaguars – Terrion Arnold, DB, Alabama

Jacksonville is neither good nor deep at corner. That is not a good combination when you have to face CJ Stroud twice a year and your 2024 opponents include Josh Allen, Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa. Arnold is not a finished product but his athleticism gives him a chance to be one of the better corners in the league.

18) Patriots – Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

If the Pats don’t take a QB this year their fan base will riot. As it turns out, they not only get a guy with ridiculous arm talent and intangibles but they add six additional picks in the process. I love what I saw from Penix Jr. the last two years at Washington. All those injury concerns seem to be behind him and he elevated the entire offense. Well done, New England. Well done, indeed.

19) Rams – Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Would you believe me if I told you the last player the Rams took in the 1st round was Jared Goff? It’s wild but true! It’s impossible to replace Aaron Donald so don’t even try by taking a tackle who will forever be compared to the GOAT and, through no fault of his own, never measure up. Instead, Los Angeles leans into a strength. They’ve done a nice job finding pass rushers of late and have a very, very good one right in their backyard. I was on the field when Latu was wrecking the San Diego State offense and can tell you this kid’s really good.

20) Steelers – Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State

Pittsburgh’s identity is winning the line of scrimmage. They haven’t done that consistently on the offensive side lately. Fuaga is very strong and very smart. He’ll start right away.

21) Dolphins – Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Miami has a big need on the interior offensive line. Barton was a tackle in college but most scouts say his best position at the next level is at center or guard. He plays with an edge and really doesn’t have any major deficiencies. This kid does everything well and should be a big help in keeping the Dolphins passing game humming.

22) Eagles – Nate Wiggins, DB, Clemson

Despite their collapse last year Philly doesn’t have a whole lot of glaring needs. Their secondary is either old or young do finding more talent there is probably the way to go. Wiggins has ridiculous speed and almost never left the field in college.

23) Patriots – Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

If you’re going to grab Penix Jr. then you might as well add one of this personal protectors, especially since this is another position of need. Fautanu excelled at tackle in college but could also move inside to guard. The bottom line is he’s a gifted blocker and a layer of comfort for the new franchise QB.

24) Cowboys – JC Latham, OL, Alabama

There was a time when Dallas had the best o-line in the game. They need to get back to that time because it has not been great the last couple of years. Latham is another young prospect, only 21 years old, but he’s already played two dozen games in the SEC and held his own.

25) Packers – Amarius Mims, OL, Georgia

Green Bay does not have a whole lot of weaknesses on one of the youngest rosters in the NFL so they can take a chance with a project like Mims, who only started eight games in college but was so good in those eight starts it’s easy to dream on the potential. Health is the only concern here but if he can stay on the field he’ll be an absolute steal this late in the 1st round.

26) Buccaneers – Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Tampa Bay extended Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans so they can focus on their biggest shortcoming, the pass rush. Robinson is an interesting case. He has all the ability in the world and even draws comparisons to Micah Parsons, but only had six sacks in his NCAA career. If he can get his production to match his ability the Bucs will have real weapon.

27) Cardinals – Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Arizona has taken several linebackers over the last few years but none of them have really popped. Cooper is extremely good in coverage and when you have to face the 49ers and Rams four times a year a guy like Cooper becomes extremely important to a defense.

28) Bills – Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

After parting ways with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this off-season, Buffalo gets a gift here. Thomas is wildly productive (17 TD catches last year) and can play on the outside or in the slot. Pair this kid with Allen and the Bills Mafia will not skip a beat on celebrating the big-play offense they’ve come to enjoy in Orchard Park.

29) Lions – Ennis Rakestraw, DB, Missouri

Detroit is in the fun spot of not having any glaring holes but they need to get better defending the pass. Rakestraw is exactly the kind of guy Dan Campbell likes: physical, tough against the run, energetic. He’ll fit in nicely in Motown.

30) Ravens – Tyler Guyton, OL, Oklahoma

Baltimore ALWAYS puts emphasis on the line. When a 6’8”, 322-pounder with nimble feet (he also played H-Back for the Sooners) falls to them at 30 I see no way they pass him up. Guyton only started 15 games in college due to injuries but when he was on the field he showed improvement each year.

31) 49ers – Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

San Francisco returns their top skill position players, their entire offensive line, one of the league’s best defenses … they are really the only team in the league this year who can go with the “best player available.” In this case it’s Mitchell, a playmaker who excels in the red zone because of his ability to win 50/50 balls. His presence in the Niners offense will only make all their other weapons better, which is outright scary to think about.

32) Chiefs – Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Yes, Kansas City signed Hollywood Brown to a 1-year deal. Yes, KC needs to address their offensive tackle issues. No, I don’t care. I just want to see the guy who ran the fastest 40 in the history of the NFL Combine in an offense with Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs didn’t address their lack of speed after trading Tyreek Hill and still won two Super Bowls. Now they add Brown and Worthy, who burners who rip the top off a defense? Good luck, rest of the NFL!