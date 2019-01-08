On Tap: 2019 San Diego Brew Festival

Cheers are in order: the San Diego Brew Festival returns this weekend, showcasing the finest suds in the beer biz – and the brewers who pour their soul into the craft.

The event, now in its 8th year, will take over Ingram Plaza at Liberty Station from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. On tap will be 150 beers from 70 breweries including samples from local favorites like Helix Brewing Co., Amplified Ale Works, Green Flash, Alpine Beer Company, Chula Vista Brewery and Ballast Point, to name a few.

The daytime party includes a tasty little area dubbed “Food Truck Alley,” a showcase of some of San Diego’s most popular food trucks, including Mastiff Sausage Company, Cousins Maine Lobster and Eat Your Heart Out. As always, live music will make the fest extra lively.

General admission tickets cost $45 and include access to the festival from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., plus unlimited beer tastings. For $10 more, a VIP ticket gets you into the event an hour earlier. Organizers say proceeds from the San Diego Brew Festival will benefit Noah’s B-ark, Inc., an organization that rescues dogs from shelters and helps place those pets into permanent homes.

To find your favorite brewers at the festival, check out this map here or below.