2018 North Park Main Break Costs City $181K More in Settlements

The city of San Diego paid more than $181,000 in the last month to settle five more legal claims stemming from a 2018 water main break that flooded several North Park properties.

The Oct. 4, 2018, water main break on Idaho Street has already cost the city more than $241,000 in settlements, bringing the total of payouts to nearly $423,000, data obtained by NBC 7 Investigates shows.

In the claims, North Park residents said their properties were severely damaged when a 24-inch transmission water main burst on Idaho Street, sending hundreds of gallons of water into homes, cars and a community park.

The main break caused a gaping sinkhole on Idaho Street in the morning commute hours. Residents awoke to find inches of water flooding outside, and in some cases, into their homes. Cars sat in pools of water as the water main gushed for hours.

The majority of last month's payouts went to one pair who claimed their property suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage from the Oct. 4 main break.

The legal claim settlements were just the latest payouts the city has made over water main breaks since January 2018, costing the city millions of dollars, according to data collected by NBC 7 Investigates.