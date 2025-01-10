Reward offered for information in 2004 murder of man outside Chula Vista restaurant

Authorities were offering a $1,000 reward Thursday for any information or help in identifying the suspects responsible for the killing of a man outside a Chula Vista restaurant more than 20 years ago.

Ryan Cunningham, 22, was sitting on the patio of La Bella's Pizza Garden on March 20, 2004, when he was attacked by a group of men, who beat him with a variety of weapons, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Ultimately, one of the suspects stabbed Cunningham and the attackers fled in two vehicles, according to the D.A.'s Office. Cunningham died later at a hospital.

The suspects were described as men in their 20s at the time, with the suspected stabber described further as approximately 6-feet tall, with a thin build, and very short dark hair.

Officials say that at the time, several private parties, including a baby shower, were being held at the restaurant and the murder was witnessed by multiple employees and customers. Anyone who may have attended those parties or was at the restaurant was asked to contact authorities.

Anyone with information was advised to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or send tips through their website at sdcrimestoppers.org. San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering the $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

In a statement, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said, "The victim, Ryan Cunningham, lost his life in this senseless murder and his family deserves to have justice. It's clear that there are witnesses that know who stabbed the victim to death or have other valuable information that can help police and investigators to solve this case, but maybe they are afraid to come forward or simply don't want to be involved. The only way that we can keep all our neighborhoods safe is through partnership with the community. We urge you to provide any information you have about this murder not just because of the reward but because it's the right thing to do."