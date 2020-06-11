20+ Local Faith Leaders Across Region to Discuss Police Brutality, Reform

More than 20 community leaders from different faiths will gather on Thursday to call for an end to police brutality and make recommendations on reforms.

Faith leaders from across the county will meet will discuss was police officers can ensure “fair and just treatment of all residents, regardless of their skin color.” The meeting will include bishops, rabbis, reverends, imams and more.

“As people of faith who affirm and promote the interdependence of all life and the inherent dignity and worth of each person, we are called by love to act,” Reverend Kathleen Owens of First Unitarian Universalist Church said in a statement.

A nationwide outcry for police reform and to defund police departments have been discussed following the killing of George Floyd.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. from the Diocesan Pastoral Center. Viewers can watch a livestream of the event by clicking here.

The San Diego Organizing Project and local clergy organized the effort.