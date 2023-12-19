2 pedestrians struck, killed in separate freeway crashes in San Ysidro, Santee

Two pedestrians were killed overnight Tuesday after being struck by vehicles on freeways in separate crashes across San Diego County.

First, a pedestrian was struck and killed at around 3:15 a.m. by at least one vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A man was struck by an SUV in the slow lane just south of Dairy Mart Road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene and talked to the CHP about the crash, which forced the closure of multiple northbound lanes and caused a traffic backup.

About an hour later, a woman was walking on the transition ramp between northbound SR-125 and westbound SR-52 when she was struck by a blue BMW driven by a 37-year-old man, CHP said.

The woman died at the scene. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors, CHO said.

The crashes were unrelated and both remain under investigation.

No further information was immediately available on either crash.