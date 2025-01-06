Two North San Diego County beaches were added to the county's beach advisory list this weekend.

City officials say bacteria levels in the water at Carlsbad State Beach at Tamarack — and part of Buena Vista Lagoon at the Oceanside-Carlsbad border — exceed health safety levels.

People should avoid the water as they could get sick. The water will be tested in a few days. If water levels are safe, the advisory will be lifted.

⛔ Water contact closures issued for these San Diego County beaches

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

🏖️ Imperial Beach Shoreline, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive through north of Carnation Avenue

🏖️ Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

The Tijuana Slough Shoreline has held this status since Dec. 8, 2021, according to the County of San Diego's website.

⚠️ Water contact advisories issued for these San Diego County beaches

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

🏖️ Silver Strand Campground

🏖️ Coronado, Avenida Lunar

🏖️ Ocean Beach - Dog Beach, San Diego River outlet - 300' south

🏖️ Carlsbad State Beach, Tamarack

🏖️ Oceanside, Buena Vista Lagoon, 150' north and south

🏖️ La Jolla, Children's Pool

🏖️ Silver Strand Lifeguard Tower

🏖️ Silver Strand Guard Shack

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.

This week, a pump station located at Hollister Street in the South Bay failed, sending thousands of gallons of water and sewage into the ocean, adding to the cross-border sewage crisis.

The spill that occurred is estimated at 30,000 gallons of which 22,000 gallons were recovered, according to an Operations Manager with the International Boundary & Water Commission.

This week, a pump station near the border failed and it could be months before it is fully repaired. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry shows us why residents and local leaders say this is adding to their health concerns. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry has the details.

Here's what the different Beach Water Management Tiered Systems mean, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. (County of San Diego)

NBC 7 investigates the millions of gallons of raw sewage crossing from Tijuana into the United States every day, including how the crisis affects our health — and what must be done to end it.