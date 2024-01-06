2 dead after shooting in El Cajon apartment complex

A woman and a man died after reports of gunshots at an El Cajon apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived at an apartment complex at the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court at around 12:43 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound and the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Medical personnel transported the woman to a hospital, where she later died.

There are no other outstanding suspects, the sheriff's dept. said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 is working to update this page with the latest information as it arrives.