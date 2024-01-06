El Cajon

2 dead after shooting in El Cajon apartment complex

By Renee Schmiedeberg

San-Diego-Sheriff-generic-d
NBC 7

A woman and a man died after reports of gunshots at an El Cajon apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived at an apartment complex at the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court at around 12:43 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound and the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Medical personnel transported the woman to a hospital, where she later died.

There are no other outstanding suspects, the sheriff's dept. said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 is working to update this page with the latest information as it arrives.

This article tagged under:

El Cajon
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us