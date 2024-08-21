Point Loma

Point Loma shooting leaves 2 dead, one other shot

The gunfire rang out shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Zola Street and Chatsworth Boulevard, SDPD said.

By Eric S. Page

First-responders were sent out Wednesday afternoon to the neighborhood near Point Loma High School after a shooting, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Three people were shot, two fatally, when gunfire rang out shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Zola Street and Chatsworth Boulevard, SDPD watch commander Buttle told NBC 7.

At least two people are dead after a shooting in Point Loma, San Diego police said. SkyRanger 7 was overhead the scene on Zola Street.

The last bell at PLHS rings at 3:30 p.m. It's not yet known if any students were involved in the incident.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately clear.

