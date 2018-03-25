At least two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after two cars and SUV crashed on Interstate 8 around 3 a.m. Sunday near the College Avenue exit.
One man was thrown from his car, another man was trapped inside of his car before being rescued and taken to the hospital and a third man was able to get out of his car and walk to the side of the freeway.
At least one of the men was given a field sobriety test. It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash or if that man was taken into custody.
Several eastbound lanes are shut down and traffic is backed up.