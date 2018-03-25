At least two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

At least two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after two cars and SUV crashed on Interstate 8 around 3 a.m. Sunday near the College Avenue exit.

One man was thrown from his car, another man was trapped inside of his car before being rescued and taken to the hospital and a third man was able to get out of his car and walk to the side of the freeway.

At least one of the men was given a field sobriety test. It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash or if that man was taken into custody.

