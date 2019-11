Two pedestrians were left unresponsive in the street in Chollas View Monday night after they were hit by a car.

The San Diego Police Department said a man and a woman were found unresponsive about 100 feet from each other along 47th Street near Market Avenue.

The car fled the scene, police said. No description of the vehicle was available.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.