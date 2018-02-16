2 Hurt in Bizarre Street Sweeper Hit-and-Run Collision

Two men were injured in a bizarre incident involving a street sweeper Friday in Morena.

The driver of the street sweeper fled after the vehicle caused two construction workers to fall into a trench just after midnight along Morena Boulevard.

San Diego police said one worker suffered a broken rib and another suffered a broken hand when they were swept up by a water hose that was moved by the street sweeper.

Another worker chased down the street sweeper to tell the driver what had happened, police said. It was at that point the driver left the area, according to officers.

Police have identified the driver but have not made an arrest.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to the construction site to get the workers out of the trench and render medical aid.

A SigAlert was issued for Morena Boulevard in front of the Costco but was canceled just before 6 a.m.

No other information was available.

