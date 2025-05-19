San Diego

Part of College Avenue to close for resurfacing, upgrades

City officials said the work will start at 10 p.m. Monday and last until 5 a.m. each day through Thursday.

By City News Service

The city of San Diego will close a portion of College Avenue in the Navajo and College Area neighborhoods on Monday to paint lanes on the recently resurfaced street.

In a news release, city officials said the work will start at 10 p.m. Monday and last until 5 a.m. each day through Thursday.

Workers will paint lanes on College Avenue from Del Cerro Boulevard to the intersection of Canyon Crest Drive and East Campus Drive/Alvarado Road, according to the city.

The project will also involve the closure of the eastbound and westbound on/off-ramps connecting College and I-8, according to city officials.

"Northbound and southbound traffic on College Avenue will be maintained during working hours but reduced to one lane in each direction," according to the city, which is coordinating the ramp closures with Caltrans.

According to the city, electronic signs were posted to alert drivers about the closure and associated detours.

The lane-painting work is part of the AC Overlay 2202 Phase 2 (SS) project, which involves resurfacing various streets across several San Diego communities. The project includes replacing damaged roadway surfaces with fresh asphalt and re-striping lanes, according to the city.

The city will also upgrade curb ramps to improve access for disabled people, and replace impacted cross gutters, curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

Other project features include more than five miles of resurfacing, costing $5.5 million. The College Avenue portion involves over two miles and is responsible for $1.8 million of the total project cost, according to the city.

