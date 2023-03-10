NATIONAL CITY

$1M California Lottery Scratcher Sold at Vallarta Supermarket in National City

Victor Varela was one of five California Lottery Scratcher winners that took home a combined $7 million

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A man became $1 million richer after winning a California Lottery Scratcher that he bought at a grocery store in National City.

The California Lottery identified the winner as Victor Varela who bought the scratcher at Vallarta Supermarket.

"Our stores do see an increase in traffic, particularly during the large jackpots, as customers come in hopes of purchasing the winning ticket, " said Lizette Gomez, Director of Marketing, at Vallarta Supermarkets.

Varela was one of five California Lottery Scratcher winners that took home a combined $7 million.

The California lottery said big wins like Varela are becoming a regular occurrence at Vallarta Supermarkets. In April of last year, a store in Whittier sold a scratcher worth $5 million.

