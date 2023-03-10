$1M California Lottery Scratcher Sold at Vallarta Supermarket in National City

A man became $1 million richer after winning a California Lottery Scratcher that he bought at a grocery store in National City.

The California Lottery identified the winner as Victor Varela who bought the scratcher at Vallarta Supermarket.

"Our stores do see an increase in traffic, particularly during the large jackpots, as customers come in hopes of purchasing the winning ticket, " said Lizette Gomez, Director of Marketing, at Vallarta Supermarkets.

Varela was one of five California Lottery Scratcher winners that took home a combined $7 million.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The California lottery said big wins like Varela are becoming a regular occurrence at Vallarta Supermarkets. In April of last year, a store in Whittier sold a scratcher worth $5 million.