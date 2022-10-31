Encinitas

Encinitas Boy, 15, Stabs 2 Older Teens at House Party: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

The attacks occurred in the 1600 block of Crest Drive, just around the corner from the Seaside Center for Spiritual Living and Cardiff Sports Park

The 1600 block of Crest Drive, in Encinitas
A 15-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend, accused of stabbing two 17-year-old boys at a house party in Encinitas.

Deputies were sent out to investigate a trespassing call on Saturday at about 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Crest Drive, a neighborhood of upscale homes about 10 blocks east of Interstate 5, just around the corner from the Seaside Center for Spiritual Living and Cardiff Sports Park.

By the time the deputies arrived, a 15-year-old had allegedly pulled out a knife and cut the hand of one victim and slashed the abdomen of the other, whose finger was also broken. Police said early on Sunday morning that the more seriously injured teen was listed in critical condition at a hospital.

On Monday, a San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokesman said all of those involved in the incident are Encinitas residents.

The second victim was hospitalized after the attack. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The alleged attacker was located nearby after the incident and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. However, the charges he faces will ultimately be determined by the county district attorney's office.

City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.

Encinitas
