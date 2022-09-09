Suspect, 17, Arrested in Fatal National City Shooting of 16-Year-Old

A 17-year-old San Diego resident was arrested this week on suspicion of fatally shooting another teenage boy two months ago in National City.

The suspect, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the juvenile hall in connection with the slaying of 16-year-old Damien Estrada on July 20, according to the National City Police Department.

About 9 p.m. that day, patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire, found the victim on the ground at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and East 16th Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition with what was believed to be non-survivable gunshot trauma, NCPD Detective Sgt. Vincent Fernando said. The victim died several days later after physicians took him off life support.

"He had a contagious smile," said Damien’s mother Rosa Rodriguez. "He was really warm-hearted and everywhere he went he lit up the room with his big smile."

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting, and the relationship between the suspect and victim, if any, remains unclear.