17-year-old dies after being hit by MTS Trolley in Chula Vista

A 17-year-old died on Sunday night after trying to run across the tracks of the MTS Trolley line in Chula Vista, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about the trolley hitting a pedestrian at 10:16 p.m. near Industrial Boulevard and Naples Street in Chula Vista, CVPD police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a teenager with head trauma injuries and began lifesaving measures, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Despite the officers' efforts, the person died of their injuries, Sgt. Molina said.

It is not yet clear if the deceased person was a passenger or not.

MTS released the following statement to NBC 7 regarding the death:

There was an incident involving a pedestrian and Trolley last night around 10:15pm. The victim was transported off site by medical units. MTS is conducting an investigation today. No delays to service today. Slight delays last night as we had to operate on a single track around the incident for a short time.

No other information was available.