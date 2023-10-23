MTS Trolley

17-year-old dies after being hit by MTS Trolley in Chula Vista

By Renee Schmiedeberg

MTS Blue Trolley
NBC 7

A 17-year-old died on Sunday night after trying to run across the tracks of the MTS Trolley line in Chula Vista, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about the trolley hitting a pedestrian at 10:16 p.m. near Industrial Boulevard and Naples Street in Chula Vista, CVPD police said.

MTS in the news

MTS Trolley Oct 22

Sleeping man allegedly slashed aboard MTS Trolley near La Jolla, University City

South Bay Oct 14

San Diego MTS rolls out its first all-electric bus routes in South Bay

public transit Sep 14

MTS moving to contactless credit-card, mobile-wallet payments

Upon arrival, officers found a teenager with head trauma injuries and began lifesaving measures, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Despite the officers' efforts, the person died of their injuries, Sgt. Molina said.

It is not yet clear if the deceased person was a passenger or not.

MTS released the following statement to NBC 7 regarding the death:

There was an incident involving a pedestrian and Trolley last night around 10:15pm.  The victim was transported off site by medical units. MTS is conducting an investigation today. No delays to service today. Slight delays last night as we had to operate on a single track around the incident for a short time.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

MTS TrolleyChula Vistachula vista police department
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us