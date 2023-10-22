MTS Trolley

Sleeping man allegedly slashed aboard MTS trolley near La Jolla, University City

By Renee Schmiedeberg

San Diego police are still looking for the man who allegedly slashed a sleeping passenger aboard the MTS Trolley near the Nobel Drive Station on Sunday evening, according to the agency.

Around 5:11 p.m., a man described as 5' 9'' and wearing all black clothing allegedly sliced the 21-year-old victim in the chest at 3400 Nobel Dr., traveling between La Jolla Village and University City, the San Diego Police Department said.

Police were still searching for the suspect as of 8 p.m., according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is not yet known, police said.

