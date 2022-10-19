16-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Near Oceanside Park: Police

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death near an Oceanside park Tuesday evening, according to the Oceanside Police Department (OPD).

The violence was reported at about 5 p.m. when the teen was stabbed in the chest while at a parking lot near Martin Luther King Jr. Park on the 4300 block of Mesa Drive. OPD said an acquaintance drove the victim out of the immediate area and then stopped near Mesa Drive and Cinnamon Way, where officers responded to the scene.

First responders transported the teen to Tri-City Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the victim has been identified, but they have not released his name at this time.

Details on what led up to the stabbing were not immediately clear. OPD did not say if any arrests were made in connection with the death and a possible suspect description was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective VandenBerg at (760) 435-4237 or email at jvandenberg@oceansideca.org.