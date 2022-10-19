OCEANSIDE

16-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Near Oceanside Park: Police

Police said the victim suffered stab wounds to the chest

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death near an Oceanside park Tuesday evening, according to the Oceanside Police Department (OPD).

The violence was reported at about 5 p.m. when the teen was stabbed in the chest while at a parking lot near Martin Luther King Jr. Park on the 4300 block of Mesa Drive. OPD said an acquaintance drove the victim out of the immediate area and then stopped near Mesa Drive and Cinnamon Way, where officers responded to the scene.

Oceanside

OCEANSIDE Oct 14

Lockdown Lifted at 3 Oceanside Schools After Unfounded Threat

OCEANSIDE Oct 5

Oceanside Man Admits Threatening to Kill Sen. Chuck Schumer

First responders transported the teen to Tri-City Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the victim has been identified, but they have not released his name at this time.

Details on what led up to the stabbing were not immediately clear. OPD did not say if any arrests were made in connection with the death and a possible suspect description was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective VandenBerg at (760) 435-4237 or email at jvandenberg@oceansideca.org.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDESan Diego CountyNorth Countystabbingmartin luther king jr park
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us