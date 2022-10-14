No Threat Found After 3 Oceanside Schools Placed in Lockdown: Police

A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to unfounded, Oceanside police said.

A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.

Officers have been unable to locate any threat to student safety. To reassure our school staff, students, parents and community, officers will remain present in the area.



Thank you for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. — Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) October 14, 2022

During the investigation, students at the middle school and nearby Burgener Elementary School and Mission High School were placed on lockdown. At 12:15 p.m., all the students were safe and accounted for, Atenza said.

Within another hour, the sweep had been completed and no threat was found, Oceanside police said.

Atenza said there has been an increase in these types of calls at schools across the county and the country.

In September, several hoax calls were reported at schools across the country, including at least one in San Diego County. Chula Vista's Mater Dei Catholic High School was locked down due to a school-shooting hoax that was believed to have come from out of state.