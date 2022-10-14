OCEANSIDE

No Threat Found After 3 Oceanside Schools Placed in Lockdown: Police

All the students were safe and accounted for as of 12:15 p.m., a police spokeswoman said

By Eric S. Page

Jefferson Middle School in Oceanside
Google Street

A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to unfounded, Oceanside police said.

A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.

During the investigation, students at the middle school and nearby Burgener Elementary School and Mission High School were placed on lockdown. At 12:15 p.m., all the students were safe and accounted for, Atenza said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Within another hour, the sweep had been completed and no threat was found, Oceanside police said.

"To reassure our school staff, students, parents and community, officers will remain present in the area," Oceanside police said.

Atenza said there has been an increase in these types of calls at schools across the county and the country.

Local

internet 39 mins ago

California's 10,000 Miles of ‘Internet for All' Cable Gets Start in Poway

San Diego Padres 2 hours ago

Padres Fans Flock to Caffé Adesso to Get Their Cup of Joe Before Playoff Game

In September, several hoax calls were reported at schools across the country, including at least one in San Diego County. Chula Vista's Mater Dei Catholic High School was locked down due to a school-shooting hoax that was believed to have come from out of state.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDE
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us