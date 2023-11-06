14-year-old boy shot multiple times after large party in Chula Vista

A 14-year-old boy was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds after a large house party in Chula Vista on Saturday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Police responded to a call about people running from that area around 9:23 p.m. on the 600 block of West Manor Drive in Chula Vista.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had already fled, according to Sgt. Anthony Molina.

Officers located a 14-year-old boy on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and transported the teen to a hospital.

CVPD's preliminary investigation found that the teenager, a San Diego resident, was leaving a large party with a friend when two unknown suspects confronted them, according to the agency.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area. Police believe no one else was injured during the incident.

The injured boy is expected to live, CVPD said. Police are not releasing his identity due to his age.

Police have not identified any suspects, nor do they have any additional suspect information at this time, CVPD said.

Investigators are working to determine more information about the incident. Authorities believe there are several more witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police. They encourage anyone with more information on the incident to contact police.

Anyone with information on this case, or who can provide additional evidence, is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Weekend and after-hour inquiries should be directed to the Watch Commander at 619-476-5374, police said.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page with more information as it arrives.