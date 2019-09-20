More than a dozen Camp Pendleton-based Marines arrested during a Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) investigation into allegations of human smuggling have been charged, the U.S. Marines said Friday.

The 13 Marines with the 1st Marine Division face military court porceedings on a range of charges under military law, including general article violations for transporting or conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants. Others include drunkenness, endangerment, larceny and purjury.

The first arrests of the only two named defendants -- Lance Cpl. Byron D. Law and Lance Cpl. David J. Salazar-Quintero -- were made by U.S. Border Patrol agents on July 3, 2019.

On that day, U.S. Border Patrol agents reportedly spotted three undocumented immigrants jump into their car on Interstate 8, NBC 7 Investigates first reported after obtaining a federal complaint detailing the alleged activity.

More Arrests of Marines at Camp Pendleton

The complaint said the undocumented immigrants told border agents they had agreed to pay the Marines $8,000 to take them north from the border to Los Angeles, eventually intending to head to New Jersey.

A week later, another Marine was arrested in connection with the NCIS investigaiton.

Then, On July 25, 16 Marines, all E-2 to E-4 in rank, were arrested during battalion formation comprised of about 800 Marines at Camp Pendleton. The following day, investigators confirmed a Navy sailor and two other Marines were also arrested. Several were released.