13 Camp Pendleton-Based Marines Charged in Human Smuggling Investigation - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

San Diego Military News

Covering those who serve and live in our city

13 Camp Pendleton-Based Marines Charged in Human Smuggling Investigation

Charges are pending against the detained Marines

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    13 Camp Pendleton-Based Marines Charged in Human Smuggling Investigation
    NBC 7

    More than a dozen Camp Pendleton-based Marines arrested during a Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) investigation into allegations of human smuggling have been charged, the U.S. Marines said Friday. 

    The 13 Marines with the 1st Marine Division face military court porceedings on a range of charges under military law, including general article violations for transporting or conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants. Others include drunkenness, endangerment, larceny and purjury. 

    The first arrests of the only two named defendants -- Lance Cpl. Byron D. Law and Lance Cpl. David J. Salazar-Quintero -- were made by U.S. Border Patrol agents on July 3, 2019.

    On that day, U.S. Border Patrol agents reportedly spotted three undocumented immigrants jump into their car on Interstate 8, NBC 7 Investigates first reported after obtaining a federal complaint detailing the alleged activity. 

    More Arrests of Marines at Camp Pendleton

    [DGO] More Arrests of Marines at Camp Pendleton

     Three more service members have been arrested on human smuggling and drug allegations. This comes after the high profile arrests of 16 marines at Camp Pendleton. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more. 

    (Published Friday, July 26, 2019)

    The complaint said the undocumented immigrants told border agents they had agreed to pay the Marines $8,000 to take them north from the border to Los Angeles, eventually intending to head to New Jersey.

    A week later, another Marine was arrested in connection with the NCIS investigaiton. 

    Then, On July 25, 16 Marines, all E-2 to E-4 in rank, were arrested during battalion formation comprised of about 800 Marines at Camp Pendleton. The following day, investigators confirmed a Navy sailor and two other Marines were also arrested. Several were released

    More than 42,000 active duty personnel work on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

    The base, located on the coast near Oceanside, California, also hosts thousands of Marine reservists for annual training on its firing ranges, Urban Terrain facilities and training areas.

    Marines Arrested at Camp Pendleton

    [DGO] Marines Arrested at Camp Pendleton

    Sixteen Marines were arrested during battalion formation at Camp Pendleton. NBC 7's Alex Presha has more.

    (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices