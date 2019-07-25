'Mass Arrest' of US Marines on Camp Pendleton

Officials confirm the "mass arrest" of U.S. Marines during battalion formation at Camp Pendleton Thursday.

Sixteen Marines were arrested, accused of illegal activities ranging from drug-related offenses to human smuggling, according to officials with the 1st Marine Division of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Representatives with Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) were involved, officials said.

The Marines were arrested based on information gained from a previous human smuggling investigation, military officials said.

Earlier this month, two Camp Pendleton-based Marines were arrested and accused of transporting undocumented immigrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near Tecate.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested Lance Corporals Byron Law II and David Salazar-Quintero on July 3 in east San Diego County. The agents reportedly saw three undocumented immigrants jump into the Marines’ car on Interstate 8, just north of the border.

According to a federal complaint, the undocumented immigrants told border agents they had agreed to pay the Marines $8,000 to take them north from the border to Los Angeles, eventually intending to head to New Jersey.

An additional 8 Marines were taken aside and questioned on alleged drug offenses but officials say that investigation is not related to today's arrests.

More than 42,000 active duty personnel work on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

The base, located on the coast near Oceanside, California also hosts thousands of Marine reservists for annual training on its fireing ranges, Urban Terrain facilities and training areas.

No other information was available.

