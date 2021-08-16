12 Firefighters Hospitalized After Trash Truck Explosion in Temecula

Twelve Riverside firefighters were hospitalized after a dump trunk engulfed in flames exploded in Temecula on Monday, authorities said.

A bystander was also injured and two fire engines and a car were damaged in the explosion near Rancho California and Butterfield Stage roads, Cal Fire Riverside said.

The firefighters were first called at about 10:30 a.m. to the scene of a track truck fire, which was pulled over on the side of the road. While the crews were fighting flames, a propane tank on the vehicle exploded, Cal Fire said.

CHP said there were reports that debris went in all directions.

The firefighters were transported to three different hospitals for evaluation, Cal Fire said. It was not clear if there were any injuries.

CHP said some firefighters reported their ears were ringing due to the explosion. there were no injuries due to hazardous materials.

The bystander was also transported for treatment of minor injuries, Cal Fire said.

Remaining firefighters continued to battle the trash truck fire for several hours after the explosion. Roadways in the area remained closed after 2 p.m.